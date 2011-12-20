(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
cocktails", available <here
>. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK Dec 20 Oslo is best known for its
picturesque fjords and easy access to world-class skiing, but
don't overlook its city life. Norway's capital has a vibrant
nightlife and budding cocktail scene.
Some tips for the Oslo-bound business traveller: First,
bring the corporate charge card. Norway is among the most
affluent nations and its prices are sky-high, meaning $18
cocktails are common.
Second, do as the Norwegians do: Pre-party. Taxes on alcohol
are high, and drinks are expensive, so many locals drink at home
before heading out to the bars, a practice known as "vorspiel."
(Bartenders may not appreciate my sharing this information.
Sorry, guys.)
Third, expect to reserve tippling for the weekend, or be
prepared to travel a little for a good drink.
"Oslo is a small city compared to international standards
and weekdays are generally quiet, at least in the city centre
where most hotels are," says Monica Berg, bartender at Oslo's
Aqua Vita.
In the buttoned-up city centre, tippling is most likely to
take place at business-friendly restaurants and hotel bars.
Berg's picks for business travellers include Theatercafeen
(bit.ly/uef5Z2) located within the five-star Hotel
Continental, the last of the grand Viennese cafés in the north
of Europe, and the Bristol Bar within the Bristol Hotel
(bit.ly/oSUsW9), a classic hotel bar setting with
well-made cocktails and an international clientele.
Next door to the Bristol is Icebar Oslo (www.icebar.no/),
made entirely of 60 tonnes of ice. Sip a playful drink served
"in the rock" (translation: a glass made of ice) and then warm
up next door at tiny Aqua Vitae, perhaps with a hot tea-based
cocktail served from a teapot.
The bar's name means "water of life," which also refers to
Aquavit, a clear Scandinavian spirit spiced with caraway and
other flavourings which can be found in most bars throughout
Oslo.
When her workday is done, Berg's favourite after-work spot
is Fuglen ("The Bird") (www.fuglen.no/), which features
serious coffee by day and serious cocktails by night.
It's also an interior sign hotspot; vintage items around the
bar frequently are rented out as props for films or TV
commercials, and the shop recently received an award from the
Norwegian Design Council.
However, "If you really want to experience the local
drinking culture," Berg advises heading to local bars outside
the city centre." For example, head to the hipster neighbourhood
of Grünerløkka to try out tiny, funky Bar Boca (Thorvald Meyers
gate 30).
RECIPE: King of Denmark Cocktail
Created at Fuglen by Bar Manager Halvor Skiftun Digernes
2 cl London Dry Gin
2 cl Norwegian Raw Apple Brandy
3 cl Lemon Juice
2 cl Anis Syrup
Pour all ingredients into Cocktail Shaker with ice, shake it and
double strain into chilled Cocktail Glass. Garnish with lemon
zest.
