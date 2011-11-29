(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
cocktails", available <here
>. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK, Nov 29 If you're Berlin-bound, I sure
hope you're well rested, because you might not get much sleep
while you're there.
"Nightlife is booming," declares Helmut Adam, the
Berlin-based editor of Mixology magazine. "You have more and
more classic and upscale cocktail bars, but Berlin has always
been famous for its massive underground. Bars still pop up on
every corner with second-hand furniture and bottled beer and
shots as the main staple."
He adds one more urgent note: "Berlin has NO curfew. You can
go 24/7."
In many ways, it seems like Berlin is making up for lost
time. From 1961 to 1989, the city was divided by the Wall,
marking the Cold War standoff between East and West. Now, the
former East Germany's central bank building has been transformed
into the swanky Hotel de Rome, and its Bebel Bar (here)
is among Adam's recommendations.
The space is grand and high-ceilinged, with separate rooms
for discreet conversations. A plus for deal-makers: "It's open
in the afternoon."
Meanwhile, the once bomb-damaged Mitte area has been rebuilt
into a vibrant district full of exciting bars and clubs, such as
trendy Tausend (www.tausendberlin.com/).
Whether East or West, what to drink? "If there's an iconic
drink, it's Mampe," Adam advises, a bitter liqueur usually
consumed as a shot, and identified by the elephant on the logo.
Some Berlin bartenders even sport an elephant tattoo as a
tribute.
Elsewhere, keep an eye out for the Buck & Breck cocktail,
made with Cognac and absinthe. It's a fairly obscure drink and
likely only has a presence in Berlin because cocktail historian
Dave Wondrich mentions it in his book Imbibe!
It's on the menu of Becketts Kopf (www.becketts-kopf.de/),
an after-work spot known for its excellent drinks and
impeccable service. Lauded new speakeasy Buck & Breck (buckandbreck.com/)
even takes its name from the drink. It is also a prime spot for
impressing clients if you can score one of the 14 precious
seats.
Still awake and ready for more? Head over to the legendary
Berghain (berghain.de/), "the most famous club with the
toughest door in Berlin," Adam recommends. "Don't go there
before midnight."
RECIPE: Buck and Breck
(Adapted from Imbibe! By David Wondrich)
The name is derived from the popular epithet given to the
1856 Democratic Presidential ticket of James Buchanan and John
C. Breckinridge. Wondrich cites as the original source Cocktail
Boothby's "American Bartender, 1900."
Water
Superfine sugar
1.5 ounces Cognac
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
1 dash absinthe
Champagne
Rinse the inside of a Champagne flute with water and swirl to
coat inside of glass. Discard liquid.
Fill flute with superfine sugar, coating inside to make glass
appear frosted. Discard excess sugar.
Fill glass with Cognac, bitters and absinthe. Top with cold
Champagne.
(Editing by Peter Myers and Paul Casciato)