(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
cocktails", available <here
>. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK - It's a little odd to hear the bartender at one of
the best-known cocktail bars on the eastern seaboard demur,
"We're not a cocktail town," and defer to beer.
But that's par for the course in modest Philadelphia, a city
known to describe itself as "a suburb of New York." Despite the
inferiority complex to showier sisters in New York and
Washington DC, Philly's cocktail scene is making strides.
"We're not there yet, honestly," says Colin Shearn, General
Manager and Bartender of The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co.
(thefranklinbar.com/), located near the Rittenhouse
business district. "We drink Yuengling beer". Yuengling harks
from the oldest operating brewery in America, headquartered
nearby in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.
But have you seen The Franklin's cocktail list? Punches and
exciting "golden age" cocktails abound. Anyone who goes to The
Franklin for a beer is missing out.
As one of the oldest cities in the United States, perhaps it
makes sense that Philly has embraced one of the oldest cocktail
forms around: Punch. Developed in the 18th century by British
sailors in the Pacific, punch includes five elements: Strong,
weak, sour, sweet and spice.
Punch was (and still is) prepared by the bowlful with
locally plentiful citrus, spices and distilled spirits. And best
of all, they fit with Philly's convivial vibe: No one drinks
punch alone.
At Oyster House (www.oysterhousephilly.com/), located
just a couple of blocks from City Hall, bartender Katie Loeb has
made a name with punches such as the Mother's Ruin (made with
gin, natch) and Gunpowder Punch, made with cardamom- and white
pepper-spiked rye whiskey, citrus and tea.
Less social types can opt for a single-serve cocktail or
even mini "oyster shooters" to accompany what Shearn terms, "the
best raw bar in the city."
Meanwhile, The Farmer's Cabinet (www.thefarmerscabinet.com/)
is the place for inspired drinking, perhaps set to the
soundtrack of a ragtime piano or a local jazz band.
Of course, punch is on offer, such as the Powder Horn Punch
made with navy strength dark rum, but so are classics and
"beer-inspired" cocktails that contain no beer. In addition,
"they have the most esoteric beer list I've ever seen," says
Shearn, "which in this town is saying something."
Okay, maybe Philly really is a beer town after all. But
clearly, it's a punch town too.
Recipe: Regime Change Punch
(Courtesy of Colin Shearn, The Franklin Mortgage & Investment
Co.)
Punch for one? Yes, The Franklin serves up punch in individual
portions (like this one), as well as by the flowing bowlful.
1.5 ounces Old Grand-Dad Bonded Whiskey
1 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 ounce Tropical Fruit Black Tea
.5 oz Lairds Bonded Applejack
.5 oz Demerara Syrup
.25 oz Galliano
.25 oz Honey Syrup
1 tsp. Allspice Dram
1 dash Bittermens Elemakule bitters
Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into large
goblet with fresh ice. Top with 1 oz seltzer.
Makes 1 serving
(Editing by Peter Myers and Paul Casciato)