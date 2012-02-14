(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling
By Kara Newman
NEW YORK Feb 14 It seems fitting that some of
the best tippling to be found in Vancouver is in an area noted
for its boozy past.
Indeed, historic Gastown is named after "Gassy" Jack
Deighton, a Yorkshire seaman and barkeeper who arrived in 1867
to open the area's first saloon. As late as the 1930s, Gastown
also was the centre of the city's drinking life.
According to some estimates, as many as 300 licensed
establishments dotted the 12-block area formerly known as
Granville before the area collapsed into seedy disrepair.
But now, after a revitalisation campaign started in the
1960s, the area has returned to its former bibulous vibrancy and
in 2009 was named a National Historic site.
With its hipster vibe, Gastown has become a hub for
high-tech and other indie businesses housed within grand
Victorian buildings, including a number of bars and restaurants.
"It's a small city and the bartenders here are all friends,"
says Shaun Layton, Head Barman at Vancouver's L'Abattoir
( ).
"Especially in Gastown, where arguably five of the country's
best bars are all within walking distance. Instead of seeing
each other as competition, we draw maps for customers showing
them where to go next."
In addition to L'Abbatoir, Layton also recommends Gastown
favourites The Diamond ( ) and Boneta
( ) (Mark Brand, who owns both, is notorious for his
"off the cuff" cocktails).
The Pourhouse ( ) and The Narrow
Lounge ( ) also deserve a mention.
"It's a great city for cocktails," Layton enthuses. "I could
easily name ten more."
The founders of New Orleans-based "Tales of the Cocktail"
clearly agree with this assessment; from Feb 12 to 15, they will
be hosting a second annual cocktail festival in Vancouver.
Meanwhile, Vancouver also has a growing craft beer scene -
Layton singles out The Alibi Room (157 Alexander Street) as "the
best beer-focused bar in the city."
Of course, Gastown isn't the only place in Vancouver to
drink. There's also trendy Yaletown, the upscale Kitsilano
("Kits") neighbourhood, where Layton recommends Thai restaurant
Maenam ( ) for exotic drinks made with long pepper and
roasted coconut.
And, in the downtown business district, drinks can be
enjoyed al fresco at the rooftop bar at the Rosewood Hotel
Georgia, which reopens for the season on March 1.
But for the bar-hopping experience, there's nothing quite
like Gastown. Clearly, "Gassy" Jack was on to something.
RECIPE: Gastown Swizzle
Courtesy of Shaun Layton, L'Abbatoir
This drink may have an easy, almost tropical vibe, but it's
braced up with an edgy layer of Fernet Branca on top - a dark,
bitter spirit beloved by bartenders.
45 ml (1 1/2 ounces) Plymouth gin
15 ml (1/2 ounce) Aperol
25 ml (3/4 ounce) fresh lime juice
Dash simple syrup
10 ml (1/3 ounce) fresh passion fruit purée
Float Fernet Branca
Fill a Collins glass with crushed ice. Add a metal swizzle
spoon. Add all ingredients (except Fernet) while churning with
swizzle spoon to mix. Crown with more crushed ice.
Hold a spoon directly over the drink, rounded side up, and
gently pour Fernet Branca over the spoon, creating a "float" on
top of the drink. Garnish with lime zest.
