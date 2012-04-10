April 10 (Kara Newman is the author of "The
Secret Financial Life of Food", Columbia University Press;
publication date autumn 2012. Any opinions expressed are her
own.)
By Kara Newman
MIAMI, April 10 Miami has long suffered from
multiple personality disorder - is this a city for work or play,
for early-bird retirees or late-night party animals?
The same goes for the city's cocktail scene, where classic
libations go head-to-head with cutting-edge trends: homemade
bitters, "salt air" foam-topped Margaritas, speciality ice.
However, the iconic beverage remains the classic mojito, a
sunshine-appropriate rum drink which also reflects the influence
of the city's robust Latin American population.
"Even with the resurgent cocktail movement, the mojito
reigns king," says Jennifer Massolo, former executive director
of the Miami International Wine Fair. "You'll find them made at
almost every bar in Miami."
But not just any old mojito will do.
Whiskey and speciality rums are edging out vodka in Miami,
Massolo reports, adding that there is a growing sense of pride
behind the bar regarding the spirit lists and the creativity
behind the proprietary cocktails.
To ease into Miami's drinks scene, Massolo recommends
starting with an "Aviation" at Cecconi's (here),
on the ground-floor courtyard of the members-only Soho Beach
House, which she describes as "a beautiful bar full of beautiful
people."
Although Cecconi's is open to all, "if you can find a member
to take you, the second floor club bar of SBH is not to be
missed," Massolo adds, for excellent cocktails made by barman
Jack Colombo.
Meanwhile, in the Design District, Michael's Genuine Food &
Drink (www.michaelsgenuine.com/) also makes her
shortlist.
The first restaurant in Miami to receive the "Snail of
Approval" seal from Slow Food USA, "they regard the components
of their cocktails with the same attention and reverence as the
kitchen gives the ingredients of their dishes," Massolo says.
In particular, she points to the extensive bourbon and rye
selections.
"I love ordering variations on the Manhattan there," she
says.
Elsewhere, at The Dutch (thedutchmiami.com/) in the W
Hotel on South Beach, an extension of the New York restaurant,
travellers can wash down oysters with drinks like the Indigo
Smash (Banks 5 white rum, smashed blueberries and absinthe).
The same team also is behind The Broken Shaker (here),
which lays claim as Miami's first and only pop-up bar. Located
within the Indian Creek Hotel in Miami Beach, cutting-edge
cocktails are the thing here.
And of course, that extends to the mojitos, which are
chilled with ice frozen into a cylinder shape, and garnished
with mint grown on a trellis in the open-air courtyard.
RECIPE: MIAMI MOJITO
Courtesy of Elad Zvi, Bar Lab Cocktail Catering
At The Broken Shaker, the classic mojito gets a local South
Florida twist, with hydroponic mint ("it's a little like lemon
verbena," says its creator, Zvi), ever-important local citrus,
and ginger beer made and bottled on the premises.
2 ounces El Dorado 12-year-old rum
1 ounce Floridian citrus (a mix of freshly squeezed lemon and
lime juices)
4 leaves hydroponic mint, plus a sprig for garnish
Homemade ginger beer
In a cocktail shaker, combine aged rum, citrus juice and mint.
Shake well, and strain into a Collins glass with an ice
cylinder. Top up with ginger beer. Garnish with mint sprig.
