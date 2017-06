LONDON Oct 16 Spirit Pub Co PLC : * EBITDA up 5% to £146M (2011: £140M) * Profit before tax up 16% to £51M (2011: £44M) * Dividend per share of 1.95P (2011: nil) * Nominal value of net debt at £710M (2011: £704M) * Well placed to make further progress in the year ahead