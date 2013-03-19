LONDON, March 19 Spirit Pub Company PLC : * Like-for-like net sales 8 weeks to March 2: -1.1% * Like-for-like food sales 8 weeks to March 2: -0.3% * Like-for-like drink sales 8 weeks to March 2: -3.4% * Recent trading has been impacted by adverse weather conditions * We remain confident of delivering full year expectations