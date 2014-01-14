(Corrects headline to say like-for-like net sales for three
weeks, not 20 weeks, to Jan. 4 rise 7 pct)
Jan 14 Jan 14 Spirit Pub Company PLC
:
* Like-for-like net sales +4.3 percent for 20 weeks to 4th
January 2014
* Like-for-like food sales +4.2% for 20 weeks to 4th January
2014
* Like-for-like drink sales +3.9% for 20 weeks to 4th January
2014
* We continue to perform ahead of the market.
* Spirit pub company - christmas trading, aided by timing of
holidays, was very encouraging with like-for-like net sales up
7.0%2.
* We expect to begin acquiring pubs in the second half of the
current financial year
