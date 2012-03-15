* Q2 like-for-like sales from managed pubs up 4.6 pct
* Has identified up to 80 underperforming pubs for disposal
March 15 Spirit Pub Company said
it was on track to meet its full year expectations, and that
sales at its managed pubs were up about 5 percent for its second
quarter.
"We remain encouraged by further progress in both food and
drink sales and are seeing particularly good results where we
are introducing food into our drinks-led pubs," the company said
in a statement.
Spirit, which operates about 800 pubs, said it had taken
full control of its leased estate following the end of the
management services agreement with Punch Taverns and
identified up to 80 underperforming pubs for disposal.
Punch Taverns had demerged its better-performing division
Spirit last year as part of a move to cut billions of pounds of
debt.
Shares of Spirit -- known for its Chef & Brewer and Flaming
Grill chains -- closed at 60.25 pence on Wednesday on the London
Stock Exchange. They have risen about 41 percent since the
beginning of this year.