* Q2 like-for-like sales from managed pubs up 4.6 pct

* Has identified up to 80 underperforming pubs for disposal

March 15 Spirit Pub Company said it was on track to meet its full year expectations, and that sales at its managed pubs were up about 5 percent for its second quarter.

"We remain encouraged by further progress in both food and drink sales and are seeing particularly good results where we are introducing food into our drinks-led pubs," the company said in a statement.

Spirit, which operates about 800 pubs, said it had taken full control of its leased estate following the end of the management services agreement with Punch Taverns and identified up to 80 underperforming pubs for disposal.

Punch Taverns had demerged its better-performing division Spirit last year as part of a move to cut billions of pounds of debt.

Shares of Spirit -- known for its Chef & Brewer and Flaming Grill chains -- closed at 60.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 41 percent since the beginning of this year.