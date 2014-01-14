(Corrects 1st paragraph to say like-for-like net sales for
Jan 14 Spirit Pub Company Plc reported
a 7 percent rise in like-for-like net sales in the three weeks
to Jan. 4 due to strong trading during Christmas.
The company, which operates about 800 managed pubs and over
400 leased pubs under brands such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre &
Square and Flaming Grill, said it intends to begin acquiring
pubs in the second half of 2014.
Spirit Pub, which makes most of its revenue from managed
pubs, said like-for-like net sales from the unit were up 4.3
percent in the 20 weeks to Jan. 4.
A day earlier, rival Greene King Plc posted a 5
percent rise in underlying sales, citing record food sales on
Christmas day and a surge in sales on New Year's Eve.
Spirit Pub shares closed at 84.75 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.
