LONDON, Oct 16 Spirit Pub Company
reported full-year results in line with expectations and said it
was working to strengthen its managed-pub estate in the face of
rising costs and muted consumer demand.
Spirit, which manages more than 800 pubs in Britain, saw
sales at pubs open more than a year rise 4.8 percent in the year
to August 18 and said the trend had continued into the first
four weeks of the new financial year.
"Looking ahead, we expect the consumer environment to remain
tough but stable. While general cost pressures are easing
slightly the tax burden on our input costs continues to be a
headwind," said the company in a statement on Tuesday.
It said it hoped to strengthen its brands to offset the
impact of increases in beer duty, wages and rising raw material
and energy costs.
Spirit, whose brands include Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square
and Flaming Grill, reported pre-tax profit up 16 percent to 51.1
million pounds ($82 million), compared with a forecast for 51.8
million pounds in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.
It proposed a full-year dividend of 1.95 pence per share.
Spirit demerged from Punch Taverns in 2011 and has since
outperformed the leased-pub group, which reported a fall in
profit last year.
Managed pubs, which are run directly by the company, have
fared better than tenanted pubs against a tough economic
backdrop as they generally have greater leeway on pricing and
promotional activity, whereas tenanted pubs are run by publicans
who pay the company rent and rely on it for their beer supplies.
Spirit also has more than 500 leased pubs in Britain, which
saw their net income fall by 4.9 percent over the year.
Among these, the company said it had identified 100
underperforming pubs that it planned to dispose of. Over half
have already been sold, raising 26 million pounds.
Shares in Spirit have risen 40 percent since the beginning
of the year and closed on Monday at 60 pence, valuing the
company around 390 million pounds.