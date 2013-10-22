BRIEF-TPI signs toll processing agreement
* Signed a toll processing agreement to process up to 2000 tonnes of poppy straw for producers of Narcotic Raw Material (NRM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 22 Spirit Pub Company PLC : * FY pretax profit 54 mln stg Vs 51 mln stg loss yr ago * 12 month total revenue £758.2 mln * Final dividend up 5 pct to 1.37 pence/shr * total dividend up 5 pct to 2.05 pence/shr * Managed like for like sales for 52 weeks to 17 August up 1.6% * Managed EBITDA margin for 52 weeks to 17 August up 130 basis points * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Signed a toll processing agreement to process up to 2000 tonnes of poppy straw for producers of Narcotic Raw Material (NRM) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.