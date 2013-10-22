Oct 22 Spirit Pub Company PLC : * FY pretax profit 54 mln stg Vs 51 mln stg loss yr ago * 12 month total revenue £758.2 mln * Final dividend up 5 pct to 1.37 pence/shr * total dividend up 5 pct to 2.05 pence/shr * Managed like for like sales for 52 weeks to 17 August up 1.6% * Managed EBITDA margin for 52 weeks to 17 August up 130 basis points * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here