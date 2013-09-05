Sept 5 Spirit Pub Company Plc reported
a strong growth in fourth-quarter sales as Britain experienced
its hottest summer in seven years, drawing more people to pubs.
The company, which operates pubs under brands such as Chef &
Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said like-for-like
sales rose 4.1 percent at its managed pubs in the 12 weeks to
Aug. 17.
Net turnover increased 2.2 percent at its leased pubs, which
are tenanted and run by pub-keepers who pay the company rent and
are dependent on it for their beer supply.
The summer months typically account for more than a third of
full-year profit at Spirit, which operates about 800 managed
pubs and has over 400 leased pubs.
Rivals Greene King Plc and Punch Taverns
reported higher sales on Tuesday and said consumer confidence
was improving.
Shares in Spirit, which was split from Punch Taverns in
2011, closed at 75.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.