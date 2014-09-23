Sept 23 Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Possible offer for Spirit Pub Company Plc

* Board of Spirit notes announcement by Greene King Plc that it is considering a possible offer for Spirit

* This statement is being made by Spirit without prior agreement or approval of Greene King

* There can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to terms of any offer. Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action

* Greene King is required, by not later than 21 Oct, to either announce firm intention to make offer for co or that it does not intend to make an offer

* On 15 Sept, board received a highly preliminary and conditional approach from Greene King regarding a possible offer for spirit at a value of 100 pence per Spirit share in Greene King shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SPRTC.L GNK.L]