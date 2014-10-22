Oct 22 Spirit Pub Company Plc

* FY pretax profit at 110 million stg

* Total dividend up 8 percent to 2.22 pence per share

* Managed division continuing to perform strongly

* FY like for like net income up 4.2% ; average ebitda per pub up 10.0%

* Recommended a final dividend of 1.50 pence per share

* In six weeks to 4 October 2014, managed like for like sales were up by 2.6%