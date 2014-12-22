BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Takeover Panel:
* C&C possible offer for Spirit - panel deadline
* Ruled that C&C must either announce firm intention to make offer for Spirit or say it does not intend to make offer by 6 Jan
* Each of parties has accepted this ruling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.