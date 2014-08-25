Microsoft's quarterly profit rises 27.8 pct
April 27 Microsoft Corp reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cloud computing services.
Aug 25 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue corporate bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tw4gq9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 27 Microsoft Corp reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cloud computing services.
* GoPro Inc - qtrly gaap-gross margin 31.4 percent versus 32.5 percent