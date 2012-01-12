* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA
Merrill Lynch lead underwriters to IPO
* Plans to list shares under ticker symbol "SPLK"
Jan 12 Data analytics software maker
Splunk Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to
$125 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The San Francisco, California-based company told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill
Lynch were lead underwriters to the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Splunk intends to list its shares under the ticker symbol
"SPLK," but did not disclose which exchange it planned to list
on.
The company said it may use part of the proceeds to acquire
or invest in technologies and businesses that complement its
activities.
According to the filing, the company has not posted a profit
in the last 5 years.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.