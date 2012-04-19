* Shares priced at $17 vs $11-$13 range

* Splunk raises $229.5 million

* More offerings expected in enterprise software space

April 18 Data analytics software maker Splunk on Wednesday priced shares in its initial public offering at $17, significantly above the expected range, after upping the range earlier this week, according to an underwriter.

The San Francisco-based company priced 13.5 million shares, as planned, raising $229.5 million. It had raised its expected range to $11 to $13 from an earlier range of $8 to $10.

Splunk sold 12.5 million shares in the offering, with the remainder sold by existing shareholders.

The company's revenue increased 83 percent to $121 million in 2011, while its net loss widened to $7.5 million from $3.8 million the year prior.

It plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing and product development, according to the prospectus.

As of Jan. 31, Splunk had over 3,700 customers, including Autodesk, Bank of America, Comcast, Harvard University, Viacom and Zynga.

Splunk's IPO comes amid a slew of offerings from other enterprise-focused software companies, including Guidewire Software, Jive Software and Demandware .

Other IPOs in the space are expected soon from security software company Palo Alto Networks and IT management cloud service provider ServiceNow.

The IPO's underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and BofA Merrill Lynch.

Splunk will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker "SPLK."