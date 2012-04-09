April 9 Splunk Inc, which makes software that
collects and indexes data, said it expects its initial public
offering of 13.5 million shares to be priced between $8 and $10
apiece.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company said it plans to sell about 12.5 million
shares, with its selling stockholders offering the rest.
At the top of its expected price range, the company would
have a market value of about $925.3 million.
Splunk's revenue has nearly doubled each year for the last
five years, but the company has not posted a full-year profit in
the period.
The company, which expects to list its stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol 'SPLK', is backed by private equity firms Sevin
Rosen, August Capital and Ignition Partners.
As of Jan. 31, the company had over 3700 customers,
including Autodesk, Bank of America, Comcast
, Harvard University, Viacom and Zynga
.
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P.Morgan, BofA Merrill
Lynch are lead underwriters to the offering.