Feb 26 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc
reported a 47.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it
added more customers.
The company's net loss widened to $57 million, or 47 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $32.6
million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $147.4 million from $99.9 million.
Splunk, whose software indexes and manages data from
computers, servers and mobile devices, said it added 600 new
enterprise customers in the quarter.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)