Feb 26 Splunk Inc forecast full-year
revenue above analysts' expectations as businesses increasingly
turn to data analytics to secure their networks from a surge in
highly sophisticated cyber attacks.
The company's shares rose 7.4 percent in after-market
trading on Thursday.
Splunk said it added 600 business customers in the fourth
quarter ended Jan. 31, taking its total customer count to 9,000.
The company's software indexes and manages data from
computers, servers and mobile devices, helping businesses detect
and analyse threats from cyber attacks.
Recent high-profile attacks, such as those on Home Depot Inc
and Sony Corp, have forced businesses to
increase spending on IT security.
The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to $155.74
billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion in 2014, according to market
research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)
Splunk forecast revenue of about $600 million for the year
ending January 2016, well above the average analyst estimate of
$580 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 47.5 percent to $147.4 million in the fourth
quarter.
The company's net loss widened to $57 million, or 47 cents
per share, from $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per
share and revenue of $137.1 million.
The company's shares closed at $69.57 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)