(Adds details; updates share move)

Feb 26 Splunk Inc forecast full-year revenue above analysts' expectations as businesses increasingly turn to data analytics to secure their networks from a surge in highly sophisticated cyber attacks.

The company's shares rose 7.4 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Splunk said it added 600 business customers in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, taking its total customer count to 9,000.

The company's software indexes and manages data from computers, servers and mobile devices, helping businesses detect and analyse threats from cyber attacks.

Recent high-profile attacks, such as those on Home Depot Inc and Sony Corp, have forced businesses to increase spending on IT security.

The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to $155.74 billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion in 2014, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)

Splunk forecast revenue of about $600 million for the year ending January 2016, well above the average analyst estimate of $580 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 47.5 percent to $147.4 million in the fourth quarter.

The company's net loss widened to $57 million, or 47 cents per share, from $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per share and revenue of $137.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $69.57 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)