A stunning fourth-quarter run of 17 unanswered points powered the Miami Heat to a 99-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Phoenix led 90-80 with less than eight minutes remaining, but Miami turned the contest upside down to win their 14th straight game at American Airlines Arena.

The Suns were scoreless for more than six minutes as the Heat took full advantage by making nine free throws to take a 97-90 lead once the dust had cleared.

Chris Bosh led the scoring with 29 points, while LeBron James added 20 and Dwyane Wade chipped in with 19 as Miami pulled within 2.5 games of conference leaders Chicago.

Grant Hill scored 19 points for Phoenix, who had clawed their way into playoff contention with a four-game winning run coming into the night.

