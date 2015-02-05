MIDEAST STOCKS-Weaker global shares, oil may pull Gulf lower
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
Feb 5 Sponda Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 57.3 million euros ($64.99 million) versus euros 65.3 million year ago
* Q4 operating profit 32.9 million euros versus 29.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.19 euros per share
* Estimates that net operating income for 2015 will amount to 158 million - 168 million euros
* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2015 will amount to 95 million-105 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 4 French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009.