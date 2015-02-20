SYDNEY Feb 20 A destructive cyclone approaching the Queensland coast forced the postponement of an A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory on Friday.

Cyclone Marcia is expected to bring torrential rain and flooding along with destructive winds when it hits the northeastern coast of the state later on Friday.

Football Federation Australia said it called off the top flight match, which was scheduled to take place at Brisbane's Lang Park stadium on Friday evening, for safety reasons.

"Residents in south east Queensland are being advised by Queensland police and emergency services to stay indoors so it is inappropriate for us to play a football match tonight in these circumstances," league boss Damien de Bohun said in a statement.

"We are also mindful of taking emergency resources away from the disaster areas in south-east Queensland and feel it is the appropriate action to take in the interest of public safety."

Other sporting events in Brisbane this weekend are also under threat from the weather.

Australia are scheduled to meet Bangladesh in a cricket World Cup match at the Gabba on Saturday, while Lang Park is also the venue for the Super Rugby match between Queensland Reds and Western Force later that evening.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)