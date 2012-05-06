LONDON May 6 Former England soccer captain
David Beckham's success on the field and appeal to sponsors have
made him an estimated fortune of 160 million pounds ($259
million) to put him top of the Sunday Times Sport Rich List
published this weekend.
Beckham, now 37 and playing for LA Galaxy, is one of 48
soccer players past and present in the list of the 100 richest
current and former sportsmen in Britain and Ireland.
London-born Beckham hopes to make the Team GB squad to play
in the Olympics in his home city this summer.
The Sunday Times also ranked Beckham 10th in its list of the
world's richest sports figures, a group led by golfer Tiger
Woods with an estimated 538 million pounds.
Woods was followed by German Formula One driver Michael
Schumacher and former basketball player Michael Jordan.
Russian Maria Sharapova was the world's richest sportswoman,
worth 55 million pounds. Sharapova, like Beckham, has augmented
her earnings from sport with lucrative fashion and other
endorsements.
No current British or Irish swimmer, cyclist or track and
field athlete made the top 100, something that might change over
the course of this Olympic year. There were no past or present
sportswomen among the top 100 on the British and Irish list.
Not all the figures on the list are household names.
Behind Beckham in second spot was former rugby union player
Paul Caddick, who now runs a property and construction company
and is chairman of rugby league club Leeds Rhinos.
($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Rutherford)