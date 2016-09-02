COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Carlsberg has
agreed to extend its sponsorship deal as the official partner of
the Danish national soccer team until the 2020 European
Championships, the brewer said on Friday.
The Danish brewer has sponsored the national team since 1978
and the revised deal will take the partnership up to a 42nd
year.
"Football will always be a part of Carlsberg's DNA and we
are pleased to support the national team and its new coach,"
said Peter Giacomello, sponsorship manager for Carlsberg in
Denmark.
Age Hareide took over as coach in March, replacing Morten
Olsen, who stepped down following Denmark's failure to qualify
for the 2016 European Championships in France.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by John O'Brien)