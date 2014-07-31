Eugene, OR, USA; Nijel Amos (BOT) celebrates after winning the 800m in 1:43.63 in the 40th Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

GLASGOW, July 31 (Reuters) – Botswana's Nijel Amos produced a stunning late run to land the 800 metres gold medal and shock Olympic champion David Rudisha at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Amos, who took silver behind Rudisha at London 2012, looked to be boxed in as the Kenyan led on the final straight but found a burst of pace in the last 50 metres to win in one minute 45.18 seconds.

Rudisha, who broke the world record on his way to Olympic gold, took silver with South African Andre Olivier snatching bronze on a wet night in Glasgow.

"It is a really great moment for me," the 20-year-old Amos told reporters after capturing Botswana's second gold in the history of the Games.

"Trailing in the last 100 I panicked a little bit because I looked up at the screen and thought 'Oh, I'm in a box'. When you're in that position it's not easy to get out but my training partner (Olivier) was behind me.

"He let me through and then followed me. I'm lucky I was there with someone who really cares about me."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)