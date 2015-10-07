Australian cricket team wicket keeper Brad Haddin announces his retirement from the sport at the Sydney Cricket Ground, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

LONDON Australian batsman Chris Rogers, who retired from international cricket after this year's Ashes series, has joined Somerset for the 2016 season, the English county announced on Wednesday.

The 38 year-old left hander played 25 tests for Australia, scoring 2015 runs at an average of 42.87, with a top score of 173 at Lord’s this year.

Somerset will be his fifth English county after previously playing for Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Middlesex.

"I'm really pleased to be joining a club of the stature of Somerset," Rogers said. "I have always enjoyed playing cricket in England. There have been quite a few Australian players who have done really well down at Taunton and hopefully I can add my name to that list."

