LONDON Oct 7 Australian batsman Chris Rogers, who retired from international cricket after this year's Ashes series, has joined Somerset for the 2016 season, the English county announced on Wednesday.

The 38 year-old left hander played 25 tests for Australia, scoring 2015 runs at an average of 42.87, with a top score of 173 at Lord's this year.

Somerset will be his fifth English county after previously playing for Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Middlesex.

"I'm really pleased to be joining a club of the stature of Somerset," Rogers said. "I have always enjoyed playing cricket in England. There have been quite a few Australian players who have done really well down at Taunton and hopefully I can add my name to that list." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)