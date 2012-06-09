By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9 England won the toss
on Saturday and chose to bowl first against West Indies on day
three of the third and final test, after rain had completely
washed out the first two days at Edgbaston.
England, seeking to sweep the series 3-0, controversially
omitted Stuart Broad meaning they have now opted to rest their
two leading fast bowlers after James Anderson was left out of
the original squad.
Their places have gone to Graham Onions and Steven Finn.
West Indies made four changes to their side that was beaten
at Trent Bridge, as the world's top-ranked batsman Shivnarine
Chanderpaul missed out with a side injury
Struggling batsman Kirk Edwards also made way as Assad
Fudadin came in for his test debut and Narsingh Deonarine was
recalled.
Off-spinner Sunil Narine was also given a test debut in
place of Shane Shillingford, while fast bowler Tino Best came
back for his first test appearance in three years.
It is the first test match in England since 1964, when
Australia were touring, to lose days one and two to the weather,
Teams:
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior
(wicketkeeper), Tim Bresnan, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, Graham
Onions.
West Indies: Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo,
Assad Fudadin, Marlon Samuels, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh
Ramdin, Darren Sammy, Tino Best, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)