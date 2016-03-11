A view shows the logo at the The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) headquarters in Monaco, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

MONACO The IAAF has identified five countries that are in critical care regarding their drug-testing systems, Sebastian Coe, President of the world athletics ruling body, said on Friday.

"Ethiopia and Morocco -- as a matter of urgency -- need a robust testing programme put in place," Coe said.

"Kenya, Ukraine and Belarus need to get compliant by the end of the year."

The countries face no immediate sanctions and none of them is in any immediate danger of being banned from athletics or missing the Olympics, Coe said.

