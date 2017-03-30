KINGSTON Former Jamaican world championship relay medallist Riker Hylton filed an application on Thursday to have his provisional ban for breaching anti-doping rules dismissed.

Hylton, who won a 4x400m bronze medal at the 2011 World Championships, has denied the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission's claims that he refused or evaded a drug test.

His lawyer argued on Thursday that the ban was not in strict adherence with either the World Anti-Doping Agency code of JADCO's rules and wants it dismissed before Hylton appears in front of a anti-doping disciplinary panel from May 30-31.

But an attorney for JADCO argued that the panel that will hear the consider the request relating to provisional ban does not even have jurisdiction to hear the application.

The panel will reconvene on Friday to decide whether to proceed with the application.

The maximum penalty is a four-year suspension.

(Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Frank Pingue)