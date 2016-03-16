Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko gestures during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday he hoped the Russian Athletics Federation would be reinstated by the sport's governing body in May.

Mutko was speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)