KINGSTON Reigning Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer denied on Wednesday that she "refused or evaded a drug test" and plans to legally challenge the assertion by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission.

Spencer's denial came less than 24 hours after Jamaican athletics officials said they were notified by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission of rule violations by Spencer and 2011 World Championship relay bronze medallist Riker Hylton.

"Ms. Spencer categorically refutes any assertion that she has refused or evaded a drug test," Spencer's manager, Marvin Anderson, said in a statement.

"This allegation is simply false, as Ms. Spencer has always made herself available to be tested by JADCO."

According to the statement, Spencer intends to pursue all legal channels necessary to protect her name.

Jamaica's Spencer won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and was also a world championship silver medallist in the 4x400m relay in Berlin in 2009.

Anderson, speaking on Jamaican radio station Hitz 92fm on Tuesday, said Spencer was never notified that she had been selected for testing.

Hylton on Monday also refuted the claim and said he had not been properly informed that he had been selected for testing and only found out that he had been accused of declining to provide a sample after he had left the stadium.

A date for Spencer and Hylton's hearings, which will be conducted by Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, is yet to be set.

The maximum penalty is a four-year suspension.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)