Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
KINGSTON Reigning Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer's anti-doping hearing will begin May 15 in Jamaica, the panel overseeing the case said on Wednesday.
Spencer, who has denied the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission's claims that she refused or evaded a drug test, will also learn sometime over the next week whether her request to have the provisional ban lifted is granted.
Her hearing will be conducted before Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. The maximum penalty is a four-year suspension.
Jamaica's Spencer won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and was also a world championship silver medallist in the 4x400m relay in Berlin in 2009.
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.