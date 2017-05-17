KINGSTON Jamaican Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer should learn before her national championships an anti-doping panel's decision on charges that she refused or evaded a drug test, her attorney said on Tuesday.

Spencer faces up to a four-year suspension on the charges, which she has denied.

Testimony before Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has ended and a ruling is expected on June 15, attorney Paul Greene told Reuters.

That would be one week before the Jamaican national championships, which double as trials for the world championships in London.

"The hearing is over and will be done on a timetable that will allow Ms Spencer to come back and compete at nationals and have a chance to go to worlds," Greene said.

