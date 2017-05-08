Cricket South Africa names owners for T20 Global League
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.
KINGSTON Jamaica's anti-doping authority has withdrawn its appeal over the one-year ban received by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell for breaches of the whereabouts rule, according to court documents seen by Reuters.
Russell was given a one-year ban on Jan. 31 after he failed to file the necessary paperwork on his availability for drug testing three times in 2015, which constituted a failed test according to World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) rules.
The Jamaican Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) appealed against the one-year ban and were seeking a two-year suspension at a hearing scheduled to begin on May 8 in Kingston.
According to the documents seen by Reuters the anti-doping body has withdrawn their appeal.
Russell's lawyers, headed by Patrick Foster, had also launched a cross-appeal to overturn the ban, but that action was also withdrawn the documents showed.
Neither Foster, nor JADCO's attorneys were immediately available for comment.
JADCO, however, have called a media conference for Monday.
LONDON Nick Kyrgios suffered an injury setback just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon as he was forced to retire during his first round match at the Queen's Club Championships in London on Monday.