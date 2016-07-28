Three Russian cyclists have been withdrawn from the Rio Games by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), three riders are under investigation by the sport's world governing body and 11 are eligible to compete, the UCI said on Thursday.

"The UCI, through the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), is in the process of identifying relevant rider samples and is in close dialogue with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to move forward with these cases immediately," the governing body said in a statement, referring to the riders under investigation.

"Three other riders who have previously been sanctioned for Anti-Doping Rule Violations have been withdrawn by the ROC," the UCI said, adding that 11 other Russian riders were eligible to compete at the next month's Games.

