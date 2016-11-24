A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

There was a slight rise in the number of positive tests carried out worldwide last year, World Anti-Doping Agency figures released on Wednesday showed.

WADA's report showed banned substances were found in 3,809 samples from 303,369 tests carried out globally last year, or 1.26 percent. That is up from 3,153 adverse analytical findings from 283,304 samples, or 1.1 percent, in 2014.

WADA's 2015 Testing Figures Report marks the first set of global testing data since the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code came into effect at the start of last year.

The figures, which summarize the results of all 2015 samples analysed by WADA-accredited laboratories, also showed there was a relative increase in the number of blood samples collected to 6.98 percent in 2015 from 4.78 percent in 2014.

