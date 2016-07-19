The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board met on Tuesday to discuss what action to take after a report detailed a systematic and state-run doping programme in Russia.

The IOC said it would 'explore legal options' for banning the country from the Rio Olympics. Its president Thomas Bach on Monday accused those involved in the Russian scandal of an "unprecedented attack" on the integrity of sports.

Here are the main points to emerge from the IOC's meeting:

+ The Executive Board has begun disciplinary action related to the involvement of officials within the Russian Ministry of Sports and other persons mentioned in the report by Canadian lawyer Richard Mclaren, because of violations of the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code.

+ The IOC has not ruled out a complete ban on Russia at the Rio Games, saying it will explore the legal options for imposing it versus the right to individual justice.

+ The IOC will not organise or give patronage to any sports event in Russia, including the planned 2019 European Games.

+ The Executive Board is "greatly concerned" by deficiencies in the fight against doping uncovered by the McLaren report. It calls on the World Anti-Doping Agency to convene an extraordinary conference on doping in 2017

+ Russian athletes implicated in doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi should be referred by WADA to international federations and the IOC.

+ No member of the Russian Ministry for Sport implicated in the report will be accredited for the Rio Olympics.

+ The IOC will begin a full enquiry into all Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, including forensic analysis.

+ All Olympics winter sports federations have been told to halt preparations for any international events in Russia.

+ International sports federations are advised to seek sanctions against Russia in cases where the WADA code is breached.

+ The Executive Board reiterates its reversal of the "presumption of innocence" of Russian athletes, leaving their fate in the hands of international federations.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)