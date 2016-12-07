Olympics - London 2012 Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony - Olympic Park, Stratford, London - 27/7/12 General view of the Red Arrows flying over the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston Livepic

LAUSANNE, Switzerland Re-tests of doping samples from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London 2012 Olympics have found another three positive tests to take the tally to 101 and more are expected, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

IOC medical director Richard Budgett said re-tests for Beijing were now finished due to a statute of limitation but he said he expected more positive tests from the London Games to emerge in the coming weeks and months.

"It is an ongoing programme," Budgett told reporters. "The total number is now 101. There will be many more to come (from London) in the coming weeks and months.

"It is really extrapolation. We might get five more, 10 more, I do not know," Budgett said. "We are still getting positives from....samples from London and I expect they will continue."

The IOC regularly re-tests samples from past Olympics as it looks to stop cheats from competing in the next Games and the re-tests for London and Beijing started a year ahead of the Rio Olympics.

"This is a top priority of the IOC," Budgett said.

