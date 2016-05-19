A general view shows a building of the federal state budgetary institution ''Federal scientific centre of physical culture and sports'', which houses a laboratory led by Grigory Rodchenkov and accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow, Russia, November 10,... REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW Russian state investigators are looking into allegations from former anti-doping laboratory chief Grigory Rodchenkov about Russian sports doping, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

Interfax news agency cited Vladimir Markin, spokesman for Russia's Investigative Committee, as saying that a decision will be taken on how to proceed with the cases based on the results of the checks.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly Editing by Christian Lowe)