Russian individual time trial champion Tatiana Antoshina has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a growth hormone, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Monday.

Antoshina, of the Astana Women's team, failed the test on May 31 last year, a UCI list of suspended riders showed on its website (www.uci.ch).

Antoshina, 33, has two Russian road race titles and six Russian time trial titles to her name.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)