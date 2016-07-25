World number one Kerber gets injury boost ahead of French Open
World number one Angelique Kerber is confident the left hamstring injury she picked up at last week's Madrid Open will not threaten her French Open hopes.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko on Monday sent a letter to the International Association of Athletics Federations, asking it to allow honest Russian track-and-field athletes to take part in the Rio Olympics, the R-Sport news agency reported.
"In my view, it is unfair that due to the doping problem in general, sanctions have been imposed on all sportspeople, including such greats as Yelena Isinbayeva who has a flawless reputation proven by a huge number of doping tests," said the letter to IAAF President Sebastian Coe, R-Sport said.
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.