ZURICH The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday said it would maintain a provisional suspension imposed on six Russian cross-country skiers until the end of October at the latest.

"In the absence of any anti-doping rule violation having been assessed against any of the athletes so far, the temporary suspension shall lapse and the athletes shall be allowed to compete again," CAS said in a statement. "A further provisional suspension may be imposed on the athletes by the International Ski Federation after that date, if the facts and circumstances so merit, and would be subject to appeal."

The decision relates to athletes Alexey Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Legkov, Evgeniy Belov and Julia Ivanova.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)