Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow, Russia, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday that a total of 27 Russian sportsmen had already tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, R-Sport news agency reported.

A total of around 127 sportsmen have tested positive for meldonium globally, he said.

He said the punishment handed out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to a group of Russian speed walkers was not "completely right".

