Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
MOSCOW Russia's Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had launched a criminal case into people with managerial responsibilities from the All-Russia Athletic Federation on charges of abuse of office in the period of 2009-2013.
The committee said in a statement the case was launched after a request for legal assistance by a court in Paris. According to the request from the French court, Russian athletics officials allowed violations of anti-doping rules, the statement said.
Russian sport has been rocked in recent months by allegations of a state-sponsored doping scandal.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.