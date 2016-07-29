(International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) bans Russia team)

July 29 Following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision on Sunday not to issue a blanket ban on Russian athletes despite evidence of systematic doping across the majority of Olympic sports, global sporting federations have been left to decide which Russians can compete at next month's Rio Games.

The IOC said any Russian athletes with a previous doping suspension will be ineligible to compete at the Olympics.

Here is the current state of play among the 28 Olympic sports.

AQUATICS (SWIMMING, DIVING, SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING AND WATERPOLO) - Yulia Efimova, Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Natalia Lovtcova, Anastasia Krapivina, Nikita Lobintsev, Vladimir Morozov and Daria Ustinova are seven Russian swimmers banned by the governing body FINA from competing at Rio.

FINA said the "exact implication for the Russian Swimming Federation is still to be clarified" and an "ad hoc commission will have to investigate".

All samples collected from Russian swimmers at the 2015 world championships are being re-tested.

ARCHERY - Russia's three-member archery team has been given the all clear to take part in the Games by the World Archery Federation (WA).

ATHLETICS - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has upheld the ban of all Russian track and field athletes from Rio except any allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Long jumper Darya Klishina is the only athlete to have been cleared to participate in Rio as a neutral athlete.

Whistleblower and middle-distance runner Yulia Stepanova had been cleared to compete at the Games as a neutral athlete by the IAAF but was ruled out by the IOC due to her past doping record.

BADMINTON - The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has included four Russian players in the draw for the Rio Olympics, "pending the validation of the International Olympic Committee".

BOXING - The International Boxing Association is yet to announce a decision on 11 Russian boxers.

CANOEING - Five Russian canoe sprint athletes have been banned from competing in Rio by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

London Games gold medallist Alexander Dyachenko, Andrey Kraitor, Alexey Korovashkov along with Elena Aniushina and Natalia Podolskaia have been banned.

CYCLING - Three cyclists have been withdrawn by the Russian Olympic Committee, three riders are under investigation by the sport's world governing UCI and 11 are eligible to compete.

EQUESTRIAN - Five Russian riders have been cleared by the sport's governing body (FEI) to compete at the Games.

FENCING - The International Fencing Federation cleared the 16-member fencing team.

GOLF - Awaiting decision on one Russian golfer.

GYMNASTICS - The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said on Thursday that it had sent the names of Russian gymnasts eligible for participation at the Games to the IOC for verification.

However, R-Sport news agency cited FIG's vice-president Vitaly Titov as saying that the Russian gymnasts had been cleared to compete.

HANDBALL - The International Handball Federation has announced that it is conducting out-of competition tests on the Russian women's team participating at the Games.

JUDO - The International Judo Federation, which lists Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president, has given the green light for the 11 Russian judo competitors to take part.

MODERN PENTATHLON - Maksim Kutsov and Ilia Frolov have been barred from the Olympics because of prior anti-doping offences, but three other Russians, including former world champion Aleksandr Lesun, will compete.

ROWING - Ivan Balandin from the Russian men's eight has been banned from competing at Rio by the World Rowing Federation.

Anastasiia Karabelshchikova and Ivan Podshivalov, who had been sanctioned for anti-doping violations in 2007-08, were also not eligible for the Games.

Russia's men's quadruple sculls crew were banned from Rio after one of their members, Sergej Fedorovtsev, failed a doping test in May.

On Tuesday, the federation said that 17 entered rowers and two of the coxes did not meet conditions to take part but six Russian rowers were cleared for Rio.

SAILING - World Sailing has provisionally confirmed the participation of six athletes from Russia for the Games. Pavel Sozykin was the lone athlete banned from competing.

SHOOTING - The International Shooting Federation (ISSF) has cleared all 18 Russian shooters to compete at the Games.

TABLE TENNIS - The Russian table tennis team comprising of Polina Mikhailova, Maria Dolgikh and Alexander Shibaev has been cleared by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to compete at the Olympics.

TAEKWONDO - Three Russians have qualified for Rio but await a decision from the World Taekwondo Federation.

TENNIS - All seven Russian tennis players have been cleared to compete by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

TRIATHLON - The International Triathlon Union has cleared all six Russian athletes for the Rio Games.

VOLLEYBALL - International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said it had submitted a list of Russian volleyball and beach volleyball participants to the IOC and CAS for approval.

R-Sport reported that the Russian volleyball team had been cleared to compete at Rio.

WEIGHTLIFTING - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has banned the entire Russian team from the Games due to the high number of doping offences involving the country's lifters.

"The integrity of the weightlifting sport has been seriously damaged on multiple times and levels by the Russians, therefore an appropriate sanction was applied in order to preserve the status of the sport," the IWF said.

WRESTLING - A special commission set up by United World Wrestling, the governing body for Olympic forms of wrestling, has cleared 16 of the 17 Russian wrestlers to compete at Rio. The names have been submitted to the IOC and CAS for acceptance.

Viktor Lebedev was the lone wrestler not to be cleared due to a positive doping test in the 2006 junior world championships.

- - - -

HOCKEY - Not qualified.

FOOTBALL - Not qualified.

RUGBY SEVENS - Not qualified.

BASKETBALL - Not qualified. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)