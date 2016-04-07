Ronaldo fires Real to first title since 2012 with win at Malaga
BARCELONA Real Madrid ended a five-year wait to win La Liga on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema secured a 2-0 win at Malaga which clinched a 33rd league triumph.
MOSCOW A total of around 40 Russian athletes are currently under an investigation for using the banned meldonium substance, Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.
"If we talk about meldonium, the main task now is to stabilise the situation and minimise our losses," Mutko said. "The second task is to assist those Russian athletes who are under the investigation - there are around 40 of them."
Arsenal are favourites to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final as they will be motivated to end their season on a high after failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Premier League champions' manager Antonio Conte said.